Bedford council 'reviewing' government's new rental e-scooter trial plan

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 11:17 BST
File photo of a person on an e-scooter
File photo of a person on an e-scooter
Bedford Borough Council has said it will review the government’s new e-scooter plans to see if they would “benefit” the borough.

On Monday, July 21 the Department for Transport (DfT) has opened an application window for new rental e‑scooter trials in England from July 21 to October 21, 2025, with a second window set for early 2026.

The move aims to “fill evidence gaps and gather new learning” on topics like safety, local area characteristics, and contribution to government missions

Local authorities may request trials only by demonstrating either:

  • New features (e.g., varied speed limits or helmet policies), or
  • Unique local characteristics (such as specific geography, demographics, or transport networks)

The two-stage application process requires:

  • Submission of an initial form outlining the proposal and how it meets criteria,
  • Selection and partnership with an e‑scooter operator, followed by detailed plans (fleet management, anti-social behaviour controls, trial boundaries) before final DfT approval

When asked if it would apply to run a trial, a borough council spokesperson said: “We are aware of this latest announcement.

“We will be reviewing the details to better understand if this is something that would be of benefit to Bedford borough.”

More information on the new e-scooter trials is available at: www.gov.uk/guidance/request-a-new-e-scooter-trial.

Do you think an e-scooter trial would be good for Bedford? Leave a comment and let us know.

Related topics:BedfordBedford Borough CouncilDepartment for TransportEngland

