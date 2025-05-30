Bedford Council questioned on use of taxpayer-funded staff debit and credit cards amid government clampdown

Bedford Borough Council Image: LDRS

Bedford Borough Council has declined to respond directly to media questions about its use of taxpayer-funded staff debit and credit cards — despite a clampdown on government payment card use announced earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a separate Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has revealed some details about card use at the authority.

On March 18, 2025, the Cabinet Office revealed that nearly 20,000 government procurement cards would be frozen before a new application process was put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A process which aimed to reduce the number of cards in use by 50 per cent.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden said at the time: “It’s not right that hundreds of millions of pounds are spent on government credit cards each year, without high levels of scrutiny or challenge.

“Only officials for whom it is absolutely essential should have a card,” he said.

In light of this announcement, the LDRS asked the borough council for details on its own use of staff payment cards including:

How many corporate debit/credit cards does Bedford Borough Council currently have in circulation for staff use?

What policies and oversight measures are in place to prevent misuse of council-issued payment cards?

Has the council identified any instances of inappropriate or unnecessary spending on these cards in the past three years? If so, what action was taken?

In light of the UK government’s recent mass cancellation of government-issued credit cards to curb wasteful spending, is the council reviewing its own use of such cards?

Has Bedford Borough Council cancelled or reduced the number of staff with access to corporate debit/credit cards in recent years? If so, what was the reason?

No response has been received at the time of publication.

However, the FOI request did reveal that:

No audits of purchase cards took place the council in 2023–24 or 2024–25

There is no specific policy on purchases made at supermarkets beyond a general rule that no card can be used for spending

Each card holder has individual spending limits for both total and single transactions