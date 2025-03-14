Bedford council pays out nearly £20k in accident compensation claims

Borough Hall, Bedford, Image LDRS

Bedford Borough Council has failed to respond to questions about nearly £20,000 in accident compensation claims, despite repeated attempts to obtain further details.

Last month, Accident Claims Advice said its research found that 50 claims for pedestrian accidents have been lodged against the council since 2020.

Bedford Borough Council was asked to clarify why payouts reached over £8,000 in 2023, what percentage of claims are typically rejected, and how much additional money has been spent on legal costs.

However, a month after submitting the questions, the council has not provided any answers.

Accident causes Infographic Copyright: AccidentClaimsAdvice.org.uk

Accident Claims Advice said councils and local authorities have a duty of care to ensure the safety of people using public spaces, such as parks, highways and footpaths.

And an important part of this is ensuring the land under their control is properly maintained.

For example, if a local council fails to repair a pathway with a cracked surface or loose paving slabs, this can cause trips or falls, which can lead to painful, long-lasting injuries.

“If they fail to do this, pedestrians can be put at risk, and the council could be sued for injury compensation,” the statement said.

The report’s figures revealed that most claims stemmed from footway (36 cases) and carriageway (11 cases) defects.

Yet, when asked what actions were being taken to improve road and pavement conditions – or whether more funding had been allocated to prevent further incidents – Bedford Borough Council failed to respond.

The council’s silence leaves taxpayers in the dark about how public money is being spent and whether lessons are being learned from accident claims.

The Highways Act 1980 outlines the council’s legal duties over standards for road and pavement maintenance to prevent hazards.

It remains unclear if the council is taking action to reduce accidents.