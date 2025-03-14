Bedford council on track to complete change to two-tier schooling - whatever happens in neighbouring Central Beds

File photo of pupils at school

Bedford Borough Council remains on track to complete the Wootton/Stewartby school pyramid transition to a two-tier system by 2027/28.

However, at the Children’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee (March 10), concerns were raised about Central Bedfordshire Council’s (CBC) financial stability and its linked Cranfield/Marston Moretaine school pyramid transition.

Bedford Borough’s chief officer for education, SEND and school infrastructure, Chris Morris, assured members that the borough is the “master of its own destiny” and will continue its transition regardless of CBC’s position.

The committee heard that the Wootton/Stewartby transition will create two primary schools – Stewartby (name to be confirmed) and Wootton Primary – and a secondary school, Wootton Academy.

Councillor Dylan Simmons (Conservative, Bromham) said: “Obviously, Central Bedfordshire Council is under financial pressure, shall we say.

“Section 114 is in their risk register now.

“In the event that they do go under and Section 114 is called, do we have assurances that their work will continue, and if their work doesn’t continue, will that have an impact on our work,” he asked.

A Section 114 notice is issued when a council’s chief financial officer believes it cannot meet its financial obligations. A risk register is used to track and manage potential threats to a council’s operations, services, or community.

Chris Morris said: “My understanding of where they are on their budget was this was capital allocations and therefore that might protect them, [but] I’m not a finance expert.”

“But it is a risk in terms of how they deliver [this], and also a risk in that deciding in February 2025 that they’re now going to go ahead.

“[This is] potentially lost time because they really need the year five intake in September 2026,” he said.

Mr Morris added that while Bedford Borough will proceed regardless, CBC must have its own contingency plan if it cannot continue.

“We are going ahead regardless of what happens across the border,” he said.

Councillor John Baker, CBC’s executive member for finance, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Central Bedfordshire Council is on track to deliver its budget for 2024/25 and has set a prudent budget for 2025/26.

“Risk registers contain all manner of risk types, and it’s important for councillors to focus on the year ahead, not dwell on pure speculation.”