Bedford council must pay full costs to developer after losing a planning appeal

Borough Hall, Bedford. Image: LDRS

Bedford Borough Council is to pay full costs to a developer after losing a planning appeal for a Wyboston business park.

Monday’s Planning Committee (April 22) heard that the council has been dealing with a “significant upturn” in costs applications following planning appeals.

This included an appeal for a business park development at Wyboston Lakes.

The council’s heritage and compliance service manager, Ian Johnson, told the committee: “The inspector considered that the council had failed to produce evidence to substantiate each of the reasons for refusal and then not supported assertions about the proposals impact with objective analysis. The appellant was awarded their full costs.”

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) after the meeting that the amount is “yet to be determined”.

Mr Johnson also updated the committee on other costs.

“In relation to an award of costs against the council for an appeal at 307 Ampthill Road the council has agreed to a payment of £3,500,” he said.

The committee also had an update on three other awards of costs that had been reported previously.

A committee report said that this was for two relating to prior notification applications and another linked to land to the rear of Brookfield, 105 High Street, Sharnbrook.