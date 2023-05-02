Bedford council more than doubles its electric vehicle fleet in its bid to become carbon neutral

Bedford council has more than doubled its electric vehicle fleet in its bid to become carbon neutral.
Sixteen new EVs have now joined the council’s fleet, and will be replacing its least environmentally friendly vehicles.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The council has set a target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 – with other initiatives including exploring alternative fuels.
A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said, “We have committed to ensure our new vehicles make a positive step to reducing our carbon footprint and achieving our ambitious objectives. As part of our efforts to address the climate emergency, we will continue to look at other opportunities to make our own operations more sustainable, while enabling other organisations in the Borough to do the same.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
You can find out more about what Bedford Borough Council is doing to reduce carbon emissions and how it is helping residents and businesses to live and operate more sustainably at its website..