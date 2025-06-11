Bedford council meeting cancelled over "thin" agenda and "half-baked paperwork"

Borough Hall, Bedford Image LDRS

Bedford Borough Council’s Executive meeting, scheduled for next week, has been cancelled due to a “thin” agenda and key reports “not ready”.

Bedford mayor Tom Wootton described the decision as “the right thing” in a social media post – which also announced a reversal of the council’s home working policy, with staff expected to return to the office “at least three days a week”.

However, the mayor’s candid language, including a reference to “half-baked paperwork,” has led to questions regarding his previously stated principle of not “throwing officers under the bus.”

Just last week (June 6), mayor Wootton told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “One of the principles [since being elected] was that I was never going to criticise officers and never throw them under the bus.”

“We don’t throw our officers under the bus and I don’t throw junior officers under the bus.”

In his Facebook post on June 10, the mayor explained his decision to cancel the meeting, stating: “We had two choices – push ahead with half-baked paperwork or do the right thing.

“Wait, consolidate, and come back in July with a full and proper agenda. I am choosing the latter.

“It saves time, money, and respects your intelligence. No rubber-stamping on my watch.”

Mayor Wootton clarified that his social media comments were “about being honest with the public.”

He insisted, “Cancelling a meeting when reports are not yet ready is a responsible decision – not a personal criticism of individual officers.

“The phrase ‘half-baked paperwork’ was not aimed at any one person but referred to incomplete processes, and the need for quality work that does justice to the issues at hand.”

He confirmed: “No senior officers have been formally held accountable over this matter at this time, because accountability does not always mean blame.

“Sometimes it means taking a moment to recalibrate, support better coordination, and move forward with clarity. That is exactly what we are doing.”

Responding to concerns about the message sent to frontline staff, mayor Wootton said: “Public service is demanding, and I appreciate the pressures staff are under.

“My message is about raising standards. Staff deserve clear expectations and the tools to meet them.”

The post also announced a reversal of the council’s remote working policy, with office-based staff now “expected in Borough Hall, or their designated workplace, at least three days a week” to foster “collaboration, visibility, and a strong workplace culture.”

This, he stated, is part of his “Stability Plan” to “drive up productivity, professionalism, and pride in public service.”

UNISON Eastern regional organiser, Frances Myles, told the LDRS: “Great services rely on a motivated, well-supported workforce. You don’t get that by forcing staff back into the office for the sake of political posturing.

“Veiled attacks on council workers do nothing to increase productivity or improve services.

“Increasing numbers of private businesses and other councils nearby are realising that you get the most out of staff by offering more flexible options such as home working and reduced hours.

“The mayor must properly engage with staff through their unions before making sweeping changes like this.”