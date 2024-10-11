Borough Hall, Bedford. Image LDRS

Proposed cuts to mental health services in Bedford will affect some of the most vulnerable members of our society, a councillor said.

But NHS providers are required to be “financially responsible” the East London Foundation Trust (ELFT) said.

During this week’s Full Council Meeting (October 9), the Green Group put forward a motion to oppose the proposed cuts.

Councillor Paul Edmonds (Green, Castle and Newnham) said: “[The motion] seeks to urge the East London Foundation Trust to halt and reconsider its plans to reduce mental health funding in Bedfordshire.

“These cuts threaten borough services that are already under a tremendous strain. with the trust planning to slash £29 million from its budget in 24/25.

“The consequences to mental health care in our community are dire. These reductions will directly affect services that support some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

“Yet at a time when these services are needed most, we face the prospect of longer waiting times, reduced access to care, and even more pressure on an already overstretched system.

“Let’s make it clear we will not allow these cuts to go forward without a fight.”

Councillor Abu Sultan (Labour, Cauldwell) said: “We learned of these cuts not from ELFT management, as should have been the case, but through Unite the Union. This lack of transparency and communication is a disservice to our community.”

The councillors voted to support the motion and ELFT will be invited to attend the next meeting of the Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee to update the council.

In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service an East London NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “Along with other NHS providers and integrated care systems across the country, ELFT is required to be financially responsible, including delivering on our annual efficiency requirements.

“We recognise the challenges faced by the NHS in the 2024/25 financial year, and we are working closely with service users, carers, staff, and our partners to maintain the delivery of high-quality, value-driven care to the communities we serve.

“We remain committed to engaging with stakeholders as we respond to these pressures and continue to prioritise the wellbeing of those who rely on our services.”