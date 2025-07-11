Bedford council facing 'existential threat' over predicted £9.4m overspend, warns councillor

Borough Hall Bedford

Bedford Borough Council is facing an “existential threat” if it fails to get this year’s budget back under control, a senior councillor has warned.

Councillor Michael Headley (Lib Dem, Putnoes) sounded the alarm during yesterday’s Budget and Corporate Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee (Thursday, July 10) highlighting a forecast overspend of £9.4 million.

Councillor Headley, who is the committee chair, added that this is almost the entire value of the council’s general fund balance, which stands at £9.6 million.

“The general fund balance is the money that you use to balance the budget if it doesn’t balance at the end of the year,” he said.

“This is practically all gone.

“We’re all hoping that things will improve but as things stand we have to take the forecast at face value.

“It didn’t have to be like this, these pressures, or a large proportion of them, were evident at the time the budget was set.”

“It’s not impossible that other things will arise as the year progresses, and there’s no flexibility now in terms of where the budget is at with that 9.4 million overspend.

He also criticised the way the original budget was set, arguing that many of the current financial pressures were foreseeable and flagged at the time.

“This committee literally made a recommendation to council saying that the budgets for temporary accommodation and social care weren’t high enough,” he said. “It’s not that these things have happened since the budget was set – they were evident at the time.

“This is not a hindsight view.”

Councillor Headley claimed that the budget approved in February was never truly balanced and that the current situation could have been avoided with more realistic planning.

“I think it’s a tragedy that the council has been put in this position by setting an unbalanced budget in the first place,” he said.

He urged members to continue voicing concern to the Executive and proposed that the committee write directly to the mayor and chief executive to stress the urgency of restoring the budget to balance.

“I don’t think we can give those messages often enough. It’s important people take notice,” he said.

A council report shared with the committee confirms the forecast overspend of £9.4 million.

It set out a series of actions being taken to address the situation, including spending controls, staffing reductions, and plans to review the capital programme and priority investments.

Officers have been tasked with identifying savings equivalent to 10 per cent of staffing budgets, with £2.5 million of mitigations already factored into forecasts, and further options are being explored.

Balancing the books will be “incredibly difficult,” councillor Headley admitted, but “obviously incredibly necessary.”

“Otherwise, the council is facing an existential threat.”