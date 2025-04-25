Bedford council criticised for 'lack of urgency' over vital healthcare projects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Labour councillor criticised Bedford Borough Council’s administration for what she described as a lack of urgency in progressing vital healthcare projects — particularly in Kempston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Referring to a later agenda item giving an update on the healthcare estate at last night’s Executive (Wednesday, April 23) councillor Sue Oliver (Kempston North) said: “In section six, which is the alternatives considered and rejected in this report, it states that with regards to the Great Barford project the option, of ‘do nothing’ has been rejected.

“Are we therefore to infer from this that, with regards to Biddenham, Kempston, Wixams and Wootton, do nothing is exactly what’s happening?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Martin Towler, the portfolio holder for neighbourhoods and communities: health and wellbeing, said: “No. All business cases are being worked through at the moment – it’s a very slow process.

File photo of a doctor working at a desk

“We have to be very inventive to find the money for these projects.

“Kempston is a very interesting project, we’re looking at buying, hopefully, the police station.

“That is an ongoing project so ‘doing nothing’ is not on the agenda,” said the Conservative member for Riseley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a population that is growing at 20 per cent – three times the national average – which does not have the services it should have.

“We have to get in front of the curve and it’s not a project that we can dismiss. We need to get all GP services up and running as fast as we possibly can.

“It’s finding the money,” he said.

Councillor Oliver responded: “Thank you for your answer, although I’m not very reassured by it.”

She added that during a meeting in December to discuss a new Kempston health facility, attendees were told that they will meet again in March, once the consultants had refreshed the findings of the 2019 strategic outline case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve received an email this afternoon asking for my availability on June 2, three months later than this meeting was promised.

“So it seems to me that in Kempston’s case it is certainly true that nothing happens unless Kempston councillors demand action.

“And the only things set in stone are the feet of you and your administration.”