Two charities will share nearly £17,000 following their successful bids to a Bedford Borough Council committee.

Trustees of the House of Industry Estate Management Committee manage the trust that owns a “significant” part of the land around North Wing Hospital and the Bedford Blues Rugby Club, as well as a piece of land called Freemen’s Common.

Last night (Tuesday, January 7) the trustees voted to provide a grant of £11,856 to Q:alliance (charity number 1070101) which supports LGBTQ+ diverse communities, schools and organisations that “support the community to live authentically, free from harm and prejudice and to thrive as a diverse, intersectional community”.

The Bedford branch of Hygiene Bank (charity number 1181267) was awarded an initial £1,500 of its £5,000 request.

The Hygiene Bank’s target group is supporting victims of domestic abuse and local care homes with hygiene products.

Lee Phanco, chief officer for the committee, said: “This application was considered at the last meeting, and there were some questions, particularly around wanting to know how the organisation identified people that were in need of support in terms of hygiene products and how they would distribute them.

“The way the organisation works is to source products through the national charity from manufacturers, wholesales, etc. and then they distribute them through relationships with existing charities.

“I understand they’ve also had some discussions with Bedford Food Bank around whether they could support them.”

It was agreed that an initial £1,500 would be awarded, and how this was spent would be assessed before the next £1,500 was awarded. The final £2,000 would then be awarded if the grant’s requirements are still being met.

The trustees also voted to defer the application from Open Doors Training and Development Trust until March to give it the opportunity to provide clarification to trustees on its application.