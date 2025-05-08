Bedford council 'carefully' reviewing policies in wake of Supreme Court ruling over definition of 'woman'
In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the council said it was aware of the judgment and of the interim guidance issued by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
It added that it is awaiting the EHRC’s final guidance, expected by the end of June after a public consultation, before making any policy changes.
“The council is now in the process of evaluating what actions it may need to take to ensure that it continues to comply with the law as now clarified by the judgement and with the interim guidance,” a spokesperson said.
“Given that the EHRC has not yet issued its final updated guidance, the council will be taking a careful and considered approach to this sensitive issue.
“And [the council] will only make any changes where there is definitive guidance from the EHRC for it to follow.”
The council said it remains committed to equality of access to services and to preventing discrimination, and acknowledged that “some residents and employees may be anxious” about potential changes.
