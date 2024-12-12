Bedford council answers questions over budget consultation

Borough Hall, Bedford Image LDRS

Bedford Borough Council has invited residents and businesses to share their views on its 2025/26 budget proposals.

It said its priorities span essential services, including planning and infrastructure, waste and recycling, street cleaning, homelessness services, social care, and community safety.

But it warned that ‘difficult decisions’ were ahead as it faced a £15.7million budget gap.

A consultation into its plans is still open – but the final date for your comments is December 20. You can find it online here.

Hard copies of the consultation questionnaire are available in the Bedford Borough Hub, in Bedford borough libraries during staffed hours, and on request by emailing [email protected] or by writing to Consulting Bedford, Borough Hall, Cauldwell Street, Bedford MK42 9AP.

The findings will contribute to a report in February 2025, forming part of the final budget papers.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) felt that the information provided was lacking details, so it sent 18 questions to the council to find out more.

The Efficiency Plan mentions a £15.7 million funding gap for 2025/26. What are the specific factors contributing to this gap, and how has it evolved compared to previous years?

A Bedford Borough Spokesperson said: “As highlighted in the Budget Preparation Process: 2025/2026 – Efficiency Plan Savings Proposals for Public Consultation report, the economic landscape has remained uncertain in recent years, with ongoing financial challenges associated with the cost-of-living crisis and high inflation levels acting as a dampener on growth impacting on council services.

“Whilst the prospects for economic growth and recovery are now more encouraging, a cautious approach is being maintained as, like all local authorities, the council faces cost pressures and higher levels of demand for services such as adult social care and temporary accommodation.”

How many roles are expected to be affected by the proposed staffing reductions, and what support will be provided for employees impacted by these changes?

“There are several proposals that could lead to a redundancy situation, however the number of potential redundancies is unknown until these proposals are further developed. In addition, the council will take measures to avoid redundancies wherever possible, this includes:

The council’s redeployment process ensures those staff at risk of redundancy can apply for roles before internal or external candidates

The current level of vacancies across the council.

“The council offers support to any employees who may be at risk of redundancy. This includes a wide range of online personal development courses, including interview skills.

“Further support is also provided by the Workforce Development team and through the Employee Assistance Programme (provided through Care First, an independent provider of confidential support on a wide range of workplace and personal matters).”

Why is the council discontinuing participation in the National Graduate Programme (NGDP)? How does this align with your long-term talent pipeline strategy?

“The NGDP programme is a two-year programme that delivers generalist managers. We need more specialist skills and the NGDP programme does not deliver this. Our talent pipeline focuses on the development of the key skills that we need – social workers, planners, engineers that we can develop in a better way through apprenticeships.

“In addition, the council will be developing career pathways to provide a structured approach for employees to develop skills and knowledge to advance within their profession/occupation. This will also aid staff retention.”

How many employees do you estimate will opt into the additional annual leave purchase scheme, and what financial savings are projected from this initiative?

“To achieve the £50k savings, approximately 51 employees would be required to buy 10 days annual leave in the year, based on average salary.

What proportion of overtime expenditure will be reduced, and in which departments will this have the greatest impact?

“The control process of the overtime policy will be strengthened across the council. In addition, work that is being undertaken to fill vacancies with a stable and permanent workforce will reduce the need for overtime working.

“The actions are not expected to impact on service delivery for essential services.”

Can you provide more detail on how the expanded Reablement offer will be implemented? Will additional resources be allocated to ensure its success?

“We intend to increase our community reablement capacity, which will include recruiting staff to existing vacancies and utilising existing roles more flexibly.

“This service will be provided as a first offer where appropriate to prevent deteriorating care needs, particularly in newly presenting clients.”

What specific strategies will be used to address and manage excess balances in Direct Payments?

“We will be monitoring all direct payments to ensure that people have the right level of money to meet their care needs.”

The plan mentions improvements in assessment processes for financial contributions. What specific changes are being implemented, and how will they benefit users?

“We will be providing a timely service to people by bringing relevant teams together.”

What are the key performance indicators (KPIs) being introduced to measure improved outcomes for children and families.

“There is no change to KPIs and the service continually evaluates quality and performance.”

The Efficiency Plan mentions improved commissioning models for adult social care. Can you provide specific examples of inefficiencies being targeted and how these changes will save costs?

“We will be reviewing individual placements made over time to seek to improve relationships with providers by consolidating contracts between parties, allowing the efficiency gained by the providers to be reflected in better value for money.”

How will the council evaluate the success of new shared cost arrangements with the Integrated Care Board for supported living schemes?

“The shared cost arrangements with the Integrated Care Board will relate to where an individual is either receiving care under Section 117 or continuing health care, and success will be judged by having the appropriate care packages in place in a timely manner.”

“Adult social care is looking to continue to develop supported living schemes as the most appropriate form of care to preserve independence for Bedford borough residents.”

What technologies will be introduced to optimise children’s transport routes, and what cost savings are expected from this initiative?

“Children’s Services has implemented QRoutes solution and plans to upgrade its Routewise system to optimise children’s transport routes. This contributes towards the current and planned financial position.”

Leasing additional space in Borough Hall is highlighted as an income source. Will this impact accessibility for public-facing council services?

“No.”

The redesign of cultural services is mentioned. Will this involve any closures or reductions in libraries or other cultural facilities? If so, which locations are affected?

“The last major review and redesign of cultural services was undertaken in 2017/18; although further service changes and efficiencies have been delivered since then, they have been within the overall structure and delivery models implemented at this time.

“There is a need to undertake a review of cultural services, including library services, and for the emerging cultural vision work to inform the development of relevant council strategies.

“There will be a focus on identifying efficiencies and implementing delivery models that provide modern services which meet the needs of users.”

How will productivity gains in grounds maintenance and street cleansing be achieved, and what cost reductions are projected from these changes?

“The gains will come from natural reductions and productivity gains in the undertaking of current operations, expected to save in total £165k.

The Council Bus Service Strategy is expected to deliver savings. Will this involve changes to routes or reductions in service levels? How are public transport users being consulted on these changes?

“It will involve tailoring the services effectively and efficiently, to accommodate the current travel patterns, reducing environmental impact where possible, and optimising the vehicles.

“Providing the right services to provide for the current patronage, but keeping this constantly under review to allow for changing patronage and responding accordingly.

“All the current Budget preparation process 2025/26 – Efficiency Plan savings proposals are on the council website, once a decision is taken then information will be communicated to service users.”

The Programme Management Office is tasked with monitoring delivery and risks. What mechanisms will be in place to ensure regular reporting to the public on the success or challenges of the Efficiency Plan?

“The programme is reported through the trends reports.

“The Revenue Budget Trends reports will continue to show directorate level in-year budget positions. This will include the reasons relating to any areas of underspending or overspending against the directorate budget.”

If the targeted savings of £10.8 million for 2025/26 are not achieved, what contingency measures does the council have in place?

“The council will continue to monitor the budget position throughout the year.

“Where budget pressures emerge, Cabinet and the Corporate Leadership Team will seek ways to mitigate this,” the spokesperson said.