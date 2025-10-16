Bedford Borough Council and the University of Bedfordshire have formed a new partnership

Bedford Borough Council has approved and will sign a new civic agreement with the University of Bedfordshire aimed at boosting education, culture, economic growth and health across the borough – with no extra cost to taxpayers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agreement, titled Harnessing Culture, Growth and Opportunity, was approved by the council’s Executive on Wednesday, October 15. It sets out a shared commitment between the council and the university to work more strategically on local priorities, from raising attainment and supporting sustainable growth to tackling health inequalities.

Portfolio holder councillor Andrea Spice (Conservative, Wixams and Wilstead) told the executive the move formalises the existing partnership work and confirmed there are no additional costs involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Laura Church has been delegated to sign on the council’s behalf.

The agreement focuses on four themes:

Raising educational attainment and skills – improving progression routes and aligning education with local workforce needs Growing a culture of opportunity – strengthening Bedford’s cultural sector and supporting businesses Securing inclusive growth – ensuring the benefits of major developments, such as East West Rail and Universal Studios, are widely shared Living better and longer – improving health outcomes through research, prevention and community-based initiatives

A joint governance board chaired by the council’s chief executive and the university’s vice chancellor will oversee delivery. An annual public report will track progress.

The agreement draws on evidence from university research, council data, cultural partnerships, employers and national agencies.

The civic agreement is not legally binding but aims to give clearer structure and shared governance to joint work on education, culture, growth and health.