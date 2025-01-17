Bedford council agrees response to East West Rail consultation

File photo of railway tracks (Picture: Pixabay)

Bedford Borough Council has agreed to its response to East West Rail’s current non-statutory consultation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a Full Council Meeting (Wednesday, January 15) councillors debated the council’s views on the consultation questions so they are “properly recorded”.

The portfolio holder for environment, councillor Nicola Gribble (Independent, Renhold and Ravensden) said: “We do note that we have a further statutory consultation which is planned to the winter of 25/26, which will contain more details of the East West Rail Company’s plans and proposed mitigation works than is currently available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At that time, the council will be able to develop a more comprehensive response and then present them to an independent inspector as necessary during the subsequent development consent order or DCA,” she said.

Councillors heard that the alternative of not responding to the consultation was rejected as the construction of the railway is an issue touching the lives and futures of a large number of the Borough’s residents.

Also, submitting a response dealing with general issues rather than answering the specific questions asked was rejected as “inappropriate”.

After sharing their concerns over the project, members voted unanimously to approve the council’s response to EWR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full 40-page proposed response to EWR’s questions can be found on the council’s website. These include: “The Council does not believe that six tracks are necessary for the railway’s operation. The Council does not support the demolition of any homes and objects to this proposal on this basis.”

Councillor Henry Vann (Lib Dems, De Parys) was successful with an amendment to add the recommendation that the Executive be asked to include in their consultation response: i) a requirement for a tunnel at Clapham rather than a cutting, ii) a requirement for Bromham Road bridge to be made safer for cyclists either through widening or providing a parallel bridge on the southern side, iii) a requirement for the Woodlands Country Park to be extended, and iv) a requirement for all car parks to have sprinklers included in light of the Luton Airport Car Park fire.

But a motion to rescind the council’s support for the project was defeated.