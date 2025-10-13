Bedford council accused of 'betraying public trust' in row over children's centres

Paul Edmonds

A Green councillor has accused Bedford Borough Council of betraying public trust, as a petition over the reorganisation of children’s centres exposed deep political divisions.

Green councillor Paul Edmonds (Castle and Newnham) delivered a stinging critique during a full council debate on a petition calling for the mayor not to close children’s centres.

“The previous administration also enacted similar reductions in availability for [childrens’s] services,” he said.

“I feel that [this debate] demonstrates how fractious and fractured this chamber has become.

“It often seems as though we sit here with sides arguing over who is right rather than what is right for the town.

“…we need to be able to work together for the town and its residents instead of fighting over ideological lines, and hopefully some lessons will be learned,

“But the betrayal of the public’s confidence in the council could take years to heal,” he said.

The petition, signed by more than 300 residents, was presented by Liberal Democrat councillor Henry Vann (De Parys), who argued that the decision earlier this year to reorganise services had been made without consultation, leaving some families facing longer journeys to access support.

Councillor Vann said according to council papers, the number of designated children’s centres in the borough has fallen from 12 to seven.

His motion “expressed regret” over the closure of five children’s centres and called for services to be maintained and reopened where needed.

But Conservative portfolio holder councillor Jane Walker(Clapham and Oakley) tabled an amendment, arguing that no services had been closed and that the new Family Hubs model had expanded provision, with increased attendance and outreach since the summer.

Her amendment removed the line about “regret”, and the amended motion was passed.

Councillor Vann said he was “deeply disappointed” by the change, insisting that services had been taken away that “had been there previously”.