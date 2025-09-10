Bedford charities awarded nearly £70k in grants

File photo of British pound notes

Three Bedford organisations supporting residents in hardship shared nearly £70,000 in grants following last night’s Trustees of the House of Industry Estate Management Committee (Tuesday, September 9).

Amicus Trust received £47,709 to fund support workers for its “Funding for Life Transitional Skills” programme, which helps homeless people build confidence, life skills and prepare for independent living.

Councillor Doug McMurdo (Independent, Sharnbrook) said it would have been “folly, and probably slightly negligent, if we were to ignore this request.”

Schoolreaders was awarded £15,000 to expand one-to-one literacy support in deprived primary schools. The charity already works in 37 schools and plans to reach 375 more children.

Councillor Henry Vann (Lib Dems, De Parys), chair of the trustees, stressed that the House of Industry must focus on alleviating hardship.

Fitnisa, a women’s community group, secured £7,000 for self-defence and cardio classes, including for those referred from a domestic abuse refuge.

The total awarded was £69,709.

Trustees also backed work on a three-year partnership with Citizens Advice Bedford.

Citizens Advice Bedford’s chief executive Fran Marritt said its outreach now runs in 25 borough locations, giving residents access to advice “close to where they are and when they most need it.”