Bedford by-election: Conservative candidate says she's proud to be born and bred in the town

Natalie Christian John. Image supplied by the candidate

The Conservative candidate for the Riverfield Ward by-election has said she is a Conservative and a “proud Bedfordian” who wants to serve the community.

Natalie Christian-John, a “Bedfordian born and bred” said she is standing to be the Riverfield Ward’s next councillor because she “would like to do some good in the area”.

“Although it’s not the area where I live, I’m very close to it,” Ms Christian-John said.

“But we are all Bedford and that is part of me, [the Riverfield area] was part of my upbringing.”

Ms Christian-John said during her campaign she has “worked hard” to listen to the views of residents.

She said: “I want to be a good positive strong voice for the area. It’s important that every voice is heard when they have a concern.”

There have been posts on social media by residents complaining of “too many” election leaflets and people knocking on their doors.

“I believe we live in a great democracy, and I think that is very important as a councillor candidate in the area that people get to meet their councillor,” Ms Christian-John said.

“My plan, if I am elected as a councillor, is to be a visible, accessible councillor where people can feel comfortable to come to me.

“How can people vote for me if they don’t meet me on the doorstep?”

She added that she is “respectful” of signs saying no canvassers or to those that don’t want to open their doors.

“Those who have opened up their door for me even if we don’t even agree on policy or politics they have been so lovely.

“I’ve really enjoyed knocking on people’s doors and talking to residents.

“What I don’t want to do is make an assumption of what residents believe.

“It’s really important for me to really listen to their concerns,” she said.

She added the main priorities are to tackle anti-social behaviour, tackle speeding and the calming of traffic, keeping roads and pavements in good condition.

“Also, improve and extend leisure facilities for local residents, supporting Riverfield community initiatives that bring people together, and tackling fly tipping,” she said.

There have been reports across the country of Conservative local election candidates using red as the main colour of their leaflets, or calling themselves “Local Conservatives” to distance their campaigning from the current government.

“I’m proud to be a Conservative because I have conservative values,” Ms Christian-John said.

“I am disappointed with people that have embarrassed the Conservative name, ‘brand’, or values because that doesn’t represent me.

“This makes it very hard for people who are Conservatives.

“There are great Conservatives in the local area that are doing good things, [but] they are tarnished with a brush because people may be disillusioned by the party. And [sometimes] they could have a point.

“But that doesn’t stop me from making a stand and say ‘this is the party I want to stand with’