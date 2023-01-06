Bedford Borough SEND offer goes from “disjointed” to an example to what can be achieved

The portfolio holder for education and children’s services, councillor James Valentine (Labour, Kempston)

The SEND offer for Bedford borough has gone from a “disjointed” approach to an example to what can be achieved, a meeting heard.

A report on the Bedford Borough Joint SEND Strategy 2022 – 2027 was presented to the council’s executive on Wednesday (January 4).

The portfolio holder for education and children’s services, councillor James Valentine (Labour, Kempston) said: “Bedford borough has made notable improvements in its provision for children and young people with special needs and disabilities.

The eight priorities

“When I was appointed as portfolio holder in May 2019, Bedford borough still had a written statement of action following an Ofsted and CQC inspection in 2018.

“I was very proud when we passed our revisit inspection in February 2020.

“At that time the inspector said, ‘From their previously disjointed approach, leaders are now a cohesive area team that challenges and supports its members.

“‘As a result, area leaders are tackling systematically and effectively the significant weaknesses identified at the initial inspection.’

“We have now been identified by the Department for Education as one of only four sector-led improvement partners for special needs children,” he said.

“That is to say we are consultants for other local authorities that are going through a similar improvement journey.”

Councillor Valentine said he can personally testify to the worry and anxiety that carers experience from time to time in trying to work out how their child can get the best out of their school experience or how they can access a medical diagnosis when this is appropriate.

“As a local authority we work closely with Bedford Borough Parent Carer Forum and their 2021 Outcomes Report shows that in spite of increasing levels of satisfaction among parents and carers over the last four years there are still significant challenges for our children and young people with special needs.

“In particular the 16 to 19 age group reports difficult experiences, we are still not getting transition to adulthood right,” he said.

“Families tell us they can’t access the health services they need quickly, and there are very mixed experiences and opinions about mental health services.

“Some families report challenges in getting access to the right support for the child including education, health and care plans, and sadly bullying is still a concern for some families, particularly in mainstream schools,” he said.

The executive heard that the Joint SEND Strategy sets at eight priorities, and the success of the strategy will be measured by the annual Parent Carer Forum’s outcome report.

“This strategy will drive the work of Bedford Borough SEND Improvement Board for next five years,” councillor Valentine said.

Councillor Henry Vann (LibDems, De Parys) said he was the portfolio holder for the 2018 Ofsted inspection.

“I found it to be an intensely valuable experience and I think everybody needs to reflect on the value of the feedback that process provides,” he said.

Former portfolio holder Councillor Vann said the council’s journey from the inspection to now providing advice to other local authorities is “something to be really proud of”.

