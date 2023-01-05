Bedford Borough Council's Local Plan 2040 focused on meeting government growth targets

Bedford mayor, Dave Hodgson told the council’s Executive yesterday (Wednesday, January 4) that the plan contains the development strategy to complement the council’s Local Plan 2030.

Bedford Borough Council’s Local Plan 2040 is about how the council can best meet the government’s growth targets – but Government debates could see the housing target change.

He added that in 2020 the council was tasked to carry out a review of its existing local plan policies and to prepare a new plan.

“It was disappointing that we had to prepare a new plan so soon after we had finished the last one,” he said.

“Especially as the two issues that gave rise to the immediate review policy have since fallen away,” he said.

The first was not needing to take into account any of the requirements contained in the Oxford to Cambridge Arc Spatial Framework, which the mayor said has not been a government priority for the last three years.

Also, due to many parish councils putting neighbourhood plans together the council has not needed to step in to allocate sites in villages.

“Nevertheless the consequences of failing to submit a new plan by the fixed deadline of January 2023 are unacceptable,” he said.

The mayor added that the covid pandemic meant it was a challenge to meet deadlines, but there were still three opportunities for communities to give their views.

“At every stage the responses have helped to shape the plan that is before us this evening, we have listened and acted accordingly,” he said.

“Our development strategy prioritises urban sites including brownfield sites and redevelopment opportunities, particularly where these supported the regeneration of the town centre.

“We have taken advantage of opportunities for sustainable growth around new stations on the East West Rail route.

“We are allocating two new settlements, one at Kempston Hardwick, south of Bedford, and another at Little Barford to the east of the A1,” he said.

The mayor added that developments south of Bedford will have “good access” to new and existing rail stations to “maximise” the opportunity for sustainable travel.

“The plans will work together to provide the much needed new homes, including affordable homes, as well as good quality jobs and new infrastructure to support growing communities,” the mayor said.

The executive was told that the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill (which is currently being debated in parliament) may mean changes to the housing target.

“As a result the council’s future housing numbers may go down or indeed up,” the mayor said.

“We do not know yet what flexibility there might be for authorities such as Bedford borough.

“It is therefore not appropriate to delay the latest submission of this plan until the implications of those changes are fully understood.

“This could be many months or may be years away, and we will not take the risk with our five-year land supply…

“In the meantime the Local Plan 2040 has been prepared in accordance with the current regulations and is ready for submission,” he said.