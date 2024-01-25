Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford Borough Council is proposing a maximum council tax increase for 2024/25.

The council’s Executive agreed last night (Wednesday, January 24) to recommend a 4.99 per cent council tax rise to the full council.

This increase consists of the maximum 2 per cent increase in the Adult Social Care Precept and a 2.99 per cent increase in core council tax.

These are the maximum increases councils with social care responsibilities can propose without holding a local referendum.

The portfolio holder for finance, risk and welfare, councillor Graeme Coombes (Conservative, Wixams & Wilstead) said: “Council tax is estimated this year to yield £117.336 million.

“The revenue support grant, which has increased by 6.7 per cent in line with CPI [Consumer Prices Index] to £7.396 million, and business rates are estimated to yield £45.506 million.

“The executive is committed to protect and invest in services, and in November 2023 we launched an ambitious four-year efficiency plan to transform service quality, improve productivity, tackle waste and inefficiency, and enhance experience for customer service.

“We’re looking for service efficiency rather than service cuts,” he said.

“This budget confirms this commitment while enabling carefully planned and affordable investment that recognises the need for support and investment for town centres, leisure services, green solutions, care facilities.

“And in addition, deliver an effective maintenance regime and essential capacity in the organisation to deliver quality services.

“I cannot pretend that setting the budget for 24/25 has been an easy task, but there is a real commitment to make a difference to rescue this council and make Bedford borough a better place.”