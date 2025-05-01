Bedford beer festival is back - and raising a pint for its 10th anniversary

Two people toast with mugs of beer (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Raise a glass – Bedford’s popular Bamberg Beer Festival is back for its 10th anniversary bash.

The festival was put on pause during the Covid-19 pandemic – but beer lovers will be hop-py to know it’s coming back to the Harpur Suite this month.

The Bamberg Beer Festival will run from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25, and honours Bedford’s twinning relationship with Bamberg in Germany.

The three-day event will feature a wide selection of authentic German beers, traditional food, and lively cultural entertainment.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, leisure and culture, said: “We are delighted to bring back the Bamberg Beer Festival for its 10th anniversary. This event not only celebrates our enduring friendship with Bamberg but also provides a fantastic occasion for the community to enjoy great beer, food, and entertainment.

“We encourage everyone to join us at the Harpur Suite for what promises to be a memorable festival that highlights the best of German culture right here in Bedford.”

The festival will run from noon until 11pm each day. Entry is free.