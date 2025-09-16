Battery storage units approved for roof of Bedford multi-storey car park - despite fire safety concerns

Lurke Street Car Park (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)

Bedford Borough Council’s Planning Committee has approved plans to install large battery storage units on the roof of the Lurke Street multi-storey car park, despite concerns about fire safety.

The proposal, submitted by the council itself, will involve the installation of two SolarEdge lithium-phosphate battery units to support rooftop solar panels that were approved earlier this year.

Planning officers said the scheme aligned with the council’s climate policies and would not harm the conservation area.

But during Monday’s meeting (September 15), councillors questioned the absence of a response from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Councillor Martin Towler (Conservative), a member of the council’s executive, warned: “We’re talking batteries, we’re talking lithium, we’re talking fires and I don’t see any access or any comments from them.

“An uncontrolled fire on top of a roof in the middle of the town might be very difficult to control, especially of that type [batteries].

Officers explained that fire safety matters normally fall under building regulations rather than planning, and that no comments had been submitted during consultation.

However, members expressed unease at granting permission without reassurance.

Councillor Jim Weir (Conservative, Great Denham) proposed a compromise: “We recommend the officers’ decision to allow this to go forward, but in doing so ask them to speak to the fire service to reassure themselves that there are no risks.”

Councillor Leigh Coombs (Lib Dems, Shortstown), who said he had some industry knowledge, said: “The type of battery we’re talking about here is a lithium phosphate battery, which has a lower intrinsic risk of fire… it’s a much safer cell type.”

Gideon Richards, manager for development management (planning), said: “I know there’s a grant funding issue… there’s a need for speed in terms of the department trying to push this forward.”

The committee ultimately voted to approve the plans, with an additional requirement that the fire service be consulted before installation.