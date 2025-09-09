Application to build new homes in Wilstead submitted to council

Planning application file picture.

An application has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council for the construction of up to nine new homes on land behind 108 Cotton End Road, Wilstead.

The proposal, lodged by CC Town Planning on behalf of landowner Mr R Contessa, seeks permission in principle to establish whether the site is suitable for residential development.

If granted, a second stage would follow, setting out detailed matters such as design, layout, highways, drainage and landscaping.

The 0.85-hectare site is currently bordered by existing housing to the north and west and farmland to the south and east.

Access would be taken through the existing driveway of 108 Cotton End Road, which could be widened at the technical stage.

The applicant argues that Wilstead is a “sustainable rural settlement” with facilities such as a shop, primary school and pub, and that the land represents a “logical rounding off” of the village.

They also say the development would be proportionate to Wilstead’s role as a Key Service Centre under the borough’s local plan.

The planning statement submitted with the application highlights Bedford Borough Council’s housing shortfall. The applicant points to recent appeal decisions which found the borough has only 2.6–3.3 years of housing land supply, against the government’s five-year requirement.

On this basis, the applicant argues that national planning policy weighs strongly in favour of granting consent.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01738/PIP.

The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, October 3, 2025.

