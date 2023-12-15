Application submitted to build new homes in Wootton - on land that was rejected as part of development plan

Wootton Parish Council has objected to plans to build up to five new homes

Wootton Parish Council has objected to plans to build up to five new homes as the proposed site was “rejected as part of the village’s Neighbourhood Development Plan”.

But the applicant said their proposal has “considerable” community support.

Outline plans have been submitted to Bedford Borough Council to build the new homes on land adjacent to 46 Potters Cross, Wootton.

The applicant said the proposed site is overgrown and is in “no specific use”, with “limited visual appeal”.

They added that their proposed project will expand the village’s housing capacity while also “improving the area’s aesthetics”.

“Based on the identified community need for housing our proposal has considerable community support in terms of location, scale and extending the existing [Settlement Policy Area] SPA to ‘enable fringe development’ (2017 Wootton Neighbourhood Plan Questionnaire),” they wrote on their application.

In its objection, the parish council wrote: “The site was assessed as part of Wootton’s Neighbourhood Development Plan.

“And rejected on the grounds of suitability, notable access constraints and not aligning with the preferred development strategy for Wootton.”

It added that the site is outside Wootton’s SPA as defined within Wootton’s Neighbourhood Development Plan.

The application form shows that pre-application advice was, “without a proven need being demonstrated the principle of the development is contrary to policy and an application is unlikely to be supported by officers.”