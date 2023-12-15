News you can trust since 1845
Application submitted to build new homes in Wootton - on land that was rejected as part of development plan

Wootton Parish Council has objected to plans to build up to five new homes
By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 15th Dec 2023, 15:14 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 15:14 GMT
Approximate site boundary as a guide only. Screenshot Google My Maps Map Data (C)2023 Imagery (C)2023, Getmapping plc, Inforterra Ltd & Bluesky, Maxar Technologies, The GeoInformation Group

Wootton Parish Council has objected to plans to build up to five new homes as the proposed site was “rejected as part of the village’s Neighbourhood Development Plan”.

But the applicant said their proposal has “considerable” community support.

Outline plans have been submitted to Bedford Borough Council to build the new homes on land adjacent to 46 Potters Cross, Wootton.

The applicant said the proposed site is overgrown and is in “no specific use”, with “limited visual appeal”.

They added that their proposed project will expand the village’s housing capacity while also “improving the area’s aesthetics”.

“Based on the identified community need for housing our proposal has considerable community support in terms of location, scale and extending the existing [Settlement Policy Area] SPA to ‘enable fringe development’ (2017 Wootton Neighbourhood Plan Questionnaire),” they wrote on their application.

In its objection, the parish council wrote: “The site was assessed as part of Wootton’s Neighbourhood Development Plan.

“And rejected on the grounds of suitability, notable access constraints and not aligning with the preferred development strategy for Wootton.”

It added that the site is outside Wootton’s SPA as defined within Wootton’s Neighbourhood Development Plan.

The application form shows that pre-application advice was, “without a proven need being demonstrated the principle of the development is contrary to policy and an application is unlikely to be supported by officers.”

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/02610/OUT. The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

