Ambulance depot submits plans for urgent move to Thurleigh

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 14:28 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 10:58 GMT
Scald End Farm Mill Road Thurleigh Screenshot Google Maps Imagery (C)2024 Maxar Technologies Map data (C)2024 Image: LDRSScald End Farm Mill Road Thurleigh Screenshot Google Maps Imagery (C)2024 Maxar Technologies Map data (C)2024 Image: LDRS
Scald End Farm Mill Road Thurleigh Screenshot Google Maps Imagery (C)2024 Maxar Technologies Map data (C)2024 Image: LDRS
An ambulance depot could be moving to Thurleigh – if plans are approved.

Bedford Borough Council has received plans to change the use of an existing building at Scald End Farm, Mill Road.

The applicant, Ambulance Response Services Limited, said it is a private, family run ambulance service that provides support for both the National Health Service and private clients.

They added that they support Bedford Hospital and cover northern Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

The applicant said they are currently based in Twinwoods Ambulance Station, located on Thurleigh Road, Milton Ernest, but “due to the rising costs” of the premises they need to relocate as a “matter of urgency”.

To ensure continuity of service,the applicant said it is “essential” that the new facility is fully operational by February 2025.

The proposed building was most recently used as a farm shop and café.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01971/FUL. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

The applicant said it is not the landowner, but the requisite notice has been given.

