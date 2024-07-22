Agreement to build railway station in Wixams set to be signed this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Borough Council is due to sign an agreement with Network Rail this week to build Wixams Station, a senior council officer has said.

Jon Shortland, chief officer for environment and chief officer for planning, infrastructure and economic growth, gave a brief update on the project during last week’s Environment and Sustainable Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee (July 18).

“We’ve been working with Network Rail to finalise the terms of the implementation agreement, I think we’re about there,” he said.

“Discussions have been going on every day, I think, since the Full Council meeting [July 10] and we are lining up for a signing of the agreement on Wednesday.

Artist's impression of the Wixams Railway Station

“That will put us into a situation where we are contracting with Network Rail to build the two platform station that we’ve been intending for the last few years,” he said.

Mr Shortland added there will be a termination clause within the contract if Universal Studios, which would require a four platform station, were to go ahead.

“Then our contract will be terminated and they’ll enter a new one for a bigger station,” Mr Shortland said.

“Unfortunately, it’s not quite as simple as saying ‘well, we’ll build two and then somebody else can build two more.

“If you need a four platform station it has to be bigger, wider, and the platforms can’t be in the same place.

“So you do have to start from scratch again if that’s the case,” he said.

Mr Shortland said work for the two platform station is expected to start in September/October.

Councillor Marc Frost (Conservative, Wixams & Wilstead) asked if any of the work for the smaller station could be used for the larger one, if it happens.

Mr Shortland said: “There are some things which could be used by both.

“Some of the utility work and setting up the power to the site, the water to the site, can be done and would be useful in either scenario.

“Four platforms is clearly better and trains could then run through the night rather than stopping at 10pm, which is our current proposal.

“So we would be very keen on a bigger station to serve Universal, which would bring benefits to the borough, for people not using Universal as well as those who do,” he said.