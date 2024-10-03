A421 flooding a 'national disgrace' says councillor as she pledges to visit homes hit by floods

Tankers are brought in to remove flood water on the A421 near Marston Moretaine. Picture: James Linsell Clark / SWNS

The A421 flooding has been branded a ‘national disgrace’ by a councillor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Sue Clark (Conservative, Cranfield and Marston Moretaine) made the comment at a public meeting last night (Wednesday).

She said: “Nobody can think of it as anything other than national disgrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only way they can extract the water is by tanker, they’re using a fleet of tankers and they are transporting the water into other balancing ponds or other streams that are not at capacity.

Councillor Sue Clark (Cranfield and Marston Moretaine) and Blake Stephenson MP after a residents' meeting at Cranfield Community Centre 2/10/24 Photo: LDRS

“They are using a mains drain in Salford, they are using somewhere in Wixams, using somewhere else in the industrial state in Bedford. They have looked as far away as Luton for places to take the water to.

“But the sad thing is it is going to be weeks before they syphon that water out. The road is closed from Salford down to junction 13, which is just adding to our misery.

“Unfortunately it can’t [be reopened yet] because they’ve had to open a manhole cover in the middle of the road in order to put the water from the A421 into a mains drain,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A421 has been closed in both directions between A6 at Bedford - M1 junction 13 near Brogborough/Marston Moretaine since Sunday, September 22.

While National Highways says crews are working ‘around the clock’ to drain the water, efforts have been hampered by ongoing rain and the flooding of a nearby pumping station.

Meanwhile, “minor disruption” was caused after a driver crashed into equipment on the closed section of the road, causing “considerable damage.”

Once the water has been removed from the carriageway, an investigation and assessment will be carried out to better understand if there is damage to the road and what repair work will be needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 50 villagers from Cranfield, Marston Moretaine, and Lower Shelton attended the meeting to share how they were affected by last month’s flooding.

The meeting was arranged by councillor Clark, who also pledged to visit homes hit by the flooding to fully understand what happened so she can “robustly challenge the council”.

Attendees were also told that the diversion on the c94 (the old A421) had changed, and the official diversion to J13 is via the A6 and the A507.

“Which I hope will take some pressure off Marston and Brogborough,” councillor Clark said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had several complaints from residents unhappy about the HGVs on the c94 and the noise and the speed of the traffic. So hopefully that will now ease.”

She added: “I know that the events on that Sunday were just absolutely awful, and I have been to about 20 houses so far.

“I have set myself the target of visiting everybody who is flooded that night or in the subsequent days so that I understand from you exactly what you experienced and where the water came from so that we can build up a really clear picture and go to the council with that evidence.”

Councillor Clark told attendees it is “extremely important” that everyone affected by flooding contacts the council ([email protected] or call 0300 300 8500).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And the reason for doing that is to help Central Beds to lobby the government for money and they will need all the evidence they can get, to put it bluntly,” she said.

The form can be found via the Flooding update banner on the council’s homepage. As can a link to an Environment Agency survey.

Before hearing residents’ stories, councillor Clark thanked all the volunteers who helped those being flooded, or in danger of flooding.

Councillor Clark can be contacted via [email protected].