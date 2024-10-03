A former school building in Bedford could be converted to a home if plans are approved

16 Pemberley Avenue Screenshot Google Street View

A former school art building could be converted to a home, if plans are given the go ahead.

Converting the building in Bedford to a home is an “appropriate use”, the applicants have said.

Bedford Borough Council has received an application to convert the former Green Acre School’s old art block at 16 Pemberley Avenue to a residential dwelling.

The applicants said the property was part of the St Andrews School, now known as Greenacre Independent School, which is relocating to a new site.

The property is a two-and-a-half-storey detached building, and, if approved, there will be up to three parking spaces on the building’s frontage.

The applicants said this meets the adopted parking standards and is “consistent” with the parking solutions in effect on the avenue, and with the principles of the planning permission granted in 2014.

If approved the building will retain its existing exterior and all changes would be internal to convert it for residential use.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01806/FUL. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, October 23, 2024.