95-home plan for Wilstead - but primary school is "already full"

Parents could be left “disappointed” if up to 95 new homes are built on a proposed Wilstead development, a commenter has claimed.

Their comment on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal said the local school is already “full”.

But in their planning statement, the applicant said: “Where justified, proportionate contributions will be made to mitigate any adverse impacts on existing infrastructure provision.”

The outline application is for the demolition of existing buildings and erection of up to 95 residential dwellings and other service infrastructure on land at Village Farm, 85 Cotton End Road.

The applicants said the development would be a mix of one to five bedroom properties in a variety of different house types.

They added that 30 per cent (up to 29 units) of the scheme would be offered as “affordable dwellings”.

However, an unnamed commenter on the council’s planning portal claimed there “could be a lot of disappointment” amongst families as the school is “currently full in the following classes: Yr1, Yr2, Yr3 and Yr 4, with only a couple of spaces left in Yr R”.

“The school would have to go through significant structural changes to support additional classes, which would have to be funded by Bedford Borough Council,” they said.

The commenter added that although their comments are “fairly negative” they could be overcome with “appropriate/immediate support from the local council with additional funding”.

In their planning statement, the applicants said development proposals should ensure that “they do not have a harmful impact (including cumulative impact with other development) on the adequacy of existing infrastructure”, for example schools.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/02231/MAO.

The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, December 27, 2024.