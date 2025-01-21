90 new homes could be built in Wootton if plans get the go ahead
The applicant seeks approval for a development featuring a mix of market and affordable housing, alongside green spaces and associated works.
The proposed development, located on the edge of the village, includes 30 per cent affordable housing and plans for 1.31 hectares of public open space, including a children’s play area.
The applicants said the site is a “sustainable location for housing”, benefiting from nearby services and public transport links.
A biodiversity net gain of 10 per cent has also been pledged, supported by tree and hedgerow planting.
However, the applicant said when “read as a whole” the application proposal would be contrary to the Wootton Neighbourhood Development Plan.
More information can be found on the council’s website, reference 24/02439/MAO. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, February 12.
