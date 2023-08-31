8 homeless people removed from emergency accommodation in Bedford - with some now sleeping rough

The council said they were not eligible for housing assistance due to their immigration status

Bedford Borough Council asked eight people to leave emergency accommodation at the Mercure Hotel last month as they “could not be legitimately housed”.

The council said they were not eligible for housing assistance due to their immigration status and they were asked to leave at the end of July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A council spokesperson added: “The law states that some people from other countries are not entitled to housing assistance from a local authority when they are homeless.

The Mercure Hotel. Pic: Google Maps

“Bedford Borough Council will however provide emergency shelter when it is considered necessary, for example, during periods of very cold weather or a national pandemic that presents a substantial risk topublic health.

“Emergency shelter was provided at the Mercure Hotel during the Covid pandemic on this basis.”

The council gave an update on the people asked to leave.

One was supported to “successfully apply for settled status” and has been “rehoused by a local housing provider”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three told the council that they would make their own alternative arrangements for accommodation and “have not been seen by the Rough Sleeper Service since”.

The council said three are known to be rough sleeping regularly and are “being supported by the Rough Sleeper Outreach service”.

Finally, one has been found sleeping rough “occasionally” and is being supported by the Rough Sleeper Outreach service.

The council’s portfolio holder for community safety, regulatory services and housing, councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant (Conservative, Great Barford) said: “The position is complex, but the law does allow for local authorities to provide people in need with emergency shelter. “And the council has been continuing to provide rooms at the Mercure on that basis since the onset of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The No Recourse to Public Funds laws were never changed during the pandemic and so there has been a very delicate balance between public health and the legal use of public funds. However, I have been informed that as the threat from Covid has receded this rationale has become increasingly tenuous.