68 new 'affordable homes' could be built in Bromham

The site and surrounding context in aerial view. Source Design and Access Statement

Developers have submitted an outline planning application for up to 68 new homes on land east of Oakley Road, Bromham.

The application, put forward by Bromham Developments Ltd, covers a 9.3-acre site on the northern edge of the village. All the homes would be classed as affordable housing, to be delivered through a housing association in line with Bedford Borough Council’s policies, according to the Design and Access Statement prepared by planning consultants Woods Hardwick.

The proposals include a mix of one- to four-bedroom properties, with some bungalows and adaptable homes designed to meet accessibility standards.

The developer says the scheme could “increase the choice and affordability of housing within Bromham” and offer options for residents who want to stay in the village.

Alongside the homes, the plans show public open spaces, a play area, green corridors and an attenuation pond for surface water. The statement also says existing hedgerows and most boundary trees would be kept and strengthened to help screen the site.

The planning documents argue the site is in a sustainable location within walking distance of shops, schools and bus stops, and note that Bromham has been identified as a “Key Service Centre” in Bedford Borough Council’s Local Plan.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 26/01681/MAO. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, October 3, 2025.