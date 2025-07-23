6-bedroom house in Kempston could be converted to home for vulnerable children

66 Littledale Street Kempston Screenshot Google Street View (C)2025 Google Image capture July 2024

A six-bedroom house in Kempston could soon become a care home for vulnerable children, under plans submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application proposes a change of use from a private home to a small residential institution at 66 Littledale Street, a detached two-storey property situated on a corner plot with frontage to Littledale Street and Ashdale Avenue.

If approved, the property would become a registered children’s home, providing care for up to three children at a time. The children are expected to be referred by local authorities, including Bedford Borough Council, due to issues such as family breakdowns, abuse, neglect or learning issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant said the proposed care model focuses on medium to long-term placements aimed at providing children with stability and a safe, family-style environment.

The house currently has six bedrooms. Under the proposal, five will be used for children, with the sixth to be repurposed as an office for staff or carers. The home will be managed by a registered care manager, and staff will be trained in safeguarding, first aid, fire safety and health and safety. The home is also expected to be regulated by Ofsted once fully registered.

Children placed at the home will be encouraged to attend local schools and participate in extracurricular activities. The applicant says the goal is to mirror the rhythms of family life as closely as possible. Visitors, including family members, will be allowed but in a controlled way, typically expected to leave by 8pm.

The planning statement stresses that the proposed use would not significantly alter the character of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It claimed: “In character and land-use terms, the proposed Class C2 use would be very similar to a Class C3 family home.”

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01380/COU. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, August 13, 2025.