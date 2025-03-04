57 new homes could be built in Sharnbrook if plans are approved
An outline planning application (all matters reserved) for a site at Bonnoakleigh, Rushden Road in the village north of Bedford has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.
The applicants said their proposals were developed following pre-application discussions and engagement with “key stakeholders and neighbouring residents”.
They added that the proposal will “significantly” contribute to local housing targets.
The planning statement said it would also generate a range of “significant financial benefits” including council tax generation and Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).
The applicants also said the borough council is “unable” to demonstrate a Five-Year Housing Land Supply and as such, the ‘tilted balance’ is engaged.
Therefore it will be required to determine whether any adverse impacts of granting planning permission would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits when assessed against national planning policies.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/00270/MAO. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, March 26, 2025
