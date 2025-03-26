5 fly-tippers fined more than £11k after dumping waste in Bedford

Five fly-tippers have been hit in the pocket after being prosecuted by Bedford Borough Council.

In total, they have been fined more than £11,000 at Luton Magistrates Court on March 14.

> Maurice Rogers, of Bedford, was ordered to pay £1,972 after he failed to turn up at the council offices to answer questions about garden waste dumped in Meadow Lane in August and December 2023. He was found guilty in his absence.

> Ian Knight of Marston Mortain was ordered to pay £4,760 after being caught on CCTV fly-tipping twice at Foster Hill Road Cemetery in June and October 2022. He pleaded guilty to two offences.

Luton Magistrates' Court. Picture: Olivia Preston

> Visan Mirea, of Luton, was ordered to pay £1,680 after pleading guilty to fly-tipping a sofa in Walsingham Close in Bedford in April 2024.

> Daniel McAllister of Alfreton, Derbyshire, was ordered to pay £2,380 after admitting to fly-tipping garden waste twice in Meadow Lane, Bedford in December 2023, and failing to turn up to answer the council’s questions about it.

> Randeep Sunda of Kempston was ordered to pay £680 after pleading guilty to dumping waste in Ravensden in January 2024. He also failed to attend the council offices to answer to his crime.

Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, portfolio holder for housing and regulatory services, said: "We are committed to protecting our environment and ensuring that those responsible for these crimes face the consequences.

“I commend our enviro-crime team for their dedication and the public for their support in helping us bring these offenders to justice. Together, we can keep our community clean and safe."

You can visit the council’s website to report fly-tipping.