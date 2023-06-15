46 Gypsy and Traveller pitches needed in two new large-scale settlements says Bedford's local plan

Bedford Borough Council's target for additional Gypsy and Traveller pitches within two large-scale new settlements is a "reasonable outcome to aim for", a meeting heard

The plan is currently at the public examination stage and public hearings are being held at Borough Hall

Bedford Borough Council’s Local Plan 2040 sets out a need for 46 new pitches for Gypsy and Travellers, a meeting heard.

As well as setting out how the council plans to meet housing and employment needs up to 2040, the Local Plan also addresses the needs for specific groups, such as providing additional pitches for Gypsy and Travellers, and travelling show people.

Darren McCreery from the Planning Inspectorate has been appointed by the Secretary of State to carry out the plan’s independent examination to assess if the plan is “sound” and whether it has been prepared in accordance with the legal and procedural requirements.

During the meeting on Tuesday (June 13), Mr McCreey asked the council for clarification of its Gypsy and Traveller accommodation assessment.

“It sets out a need for 46 pitches for Gypsy and Travellers, 13 for travelling and show people across the plan period,” Mr McCreey said.

“The assessment says there’s already a site at Kempston Hardwick with 22 pitches, is that correct?” he asked.

Jon Shortland, the council’s chief officer for planning, infrastructure and economic growth, confirmed that there is a site there and the council plans to add two more pitches.

“The plan says the additional provision will be made in the Kempston Hardwick and the Little Barford new settlement – is that the intention?” Mr McCreey asked.

Mr Shortland said that was part of the intention, and permission had been granted at Kempston Hardwick for the extra pitches.

“Preliminary works have been undertaken, tender exercises are complete and a preferred bidder has been selected,” he said.

“Construction is planned to commence in August and complete in 2024.

“We need another 20 pitches and the plan is to create two pods of 15 pitches.

“Design work has started on that at a council-owned site in Bedford, and we’re currently working with Anglian Water to update odour surveys and modellingassessments following facility upgrades at the Bedford Water Recycling Centre.

“The planning applications are to be submitted in the last quarter of 2023 and delivery expected in the first half of 2025.

“That leaves 16 [pitches] still required, and [plan] policies require provision to be incorporated in the new settlements to meet that need. Assuming that it’s identified by a current [Gypsy & Traveller Accommodation Assessment} GTAA at that point,” he said.

Mr McCreey asked if it was reasonable to rely on provision being provided by the new settlements.

“We’re talking about large scale new settlements and the provision of potentially eight new pitches in each of them seems an entirely reasonable outcome to aim for,” Mr Shortland said.

The public hearings are being held in two blocks, Monday, June 12 to Friday, June 23, and Monday, September 11 to Friday, September 22.