4,400-home 'garden community' could be built at Little Barford

Little Barford Scoping Opinion Red Line Boundary Plan Image: JTP

A new “garden community” with up to 4,400 homes, employment spaces, and community infrastructure is being proposed for Little Barford.

This is according to a scoping opinion request submitted by Lands Improvements Holdings Limited (LIH) to Bedford Borough Council.

A scoping opinion is a formal opinion from a planning authority that outlines the issues to be considered in an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). It’s requested by applicants before submitting a planning application

The 438-hectare site is currently primarily used for agriculture and livestock grazing, and also includes the Little Barford Conservation Area, which has several Grade II listed buildings.

The borough council’s Draft Local Plan 2040 said new settlements at Little Barford and Kempston Hardwick will play a “primary role” in delivering “much needed” housing to 2040 and beyond

The applicants said the development would include affordable housing, schools, sports facilities, commercial spaces, and an integrated public transport system.

The development is planned in phases, with the first homes expected by 2028 and completion anticipated by 2043.

However, challenges remain, including the uncertain future of the East-West Rail route, which may alter the final design.

LIH claims the project will bring social and economic benefits to the region.

The public is not able to comment on this scoping opinion request, but more information can be found on the borough council’s planning portal, reference 25/00392/EIASCP.