400 new homes could be built near Bedford as Local Plan 2040 set to be scrapped

The location of the site, pictured in the applicant's cover letter.

A significant new planning application for around 400 homes in Renhold, has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council in a move directly linked to the imminent withdrawal of the Local Plan 2040.

The developer, Manor Oak Homes, is pressing ahead with proposals for a large residential development, open space, and new vehicular access from Hookhams Lane and Ravensden Road.

The timing of this application is crucial. The Local Plan 2040, which was intended to guide development across the borough, is set to be withdrawn because the planning inspector deemed its strategy “unsound.”

Critically, according to the applicant, the plan was found to be unable to meet an “overwhelming housing need,” resulting in a deficit of at least 2,000 homes, a figure that has since grown to potentially 5,000.

This withdrawal creates a policy vacuum, which developers are now seeking to fill.

Manor Oak Homes explicitly states their application is “in response to the drastic need for new homes across the borough.”

Before submitting the full outline planning application, Manor Oak Homes has formally requested a “Screening Opinion” from the council.

This is a formal check by the local planning authority to determine if a proposed development is likely to have significant environmental effects.

If it is, then a detailed Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), a comprehensive study of all potential environmental impacts, would be required as part of the planning application.

The site is made up of two agricultural fields and the land around the bungalow at 27 Hookhams Lane (which would be demolished).

More information on the proposal can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01308/EIASCR.

An application for 400 homes and land for a primary school was dismissed on appeal in December 2020, with policies in the Local Plan 2030 being cited.

The planning inspector wrote to the council on June 10, recommending that the plan be formally withdrawn – with the move expected to be agreed by councillors.