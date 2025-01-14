375 new homes could be built in Wixams if plans get the go ahead

Proposed Wixams development (approximation only to give a rough indication of the site's location). Screenshot Google My Maps Map data (C)2024 Imagery (C)2024 Maxar Technologies

Up to 375 new homes could be coming to Wixams, if plans for a development on “land at Bedford Road ” are approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows a request for a screening opinion for the proposed site (up to 430 new homes), which was submitted to Bedford Borough Council in August.

The applicants said the council issued its formal written opinion in October which said it does not require an Environmental Statement to accompany the submission of the planning application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have described the site’s location as “to the south of the current extent of the recently built-out Wixams ‘Village 1’ to the north and ‘Village 2’ to the northwest”.

The proposal is an outline planning application (all matters reserved except access) for a residential development of up to 375 dwellings including affordable housing, nursery use, a sports pavilion and ancillary works.

The applicants said the proposed development has been “subject to stakeholder and community engagement” through an “extended” pre-application and a planning performance agreement process.

They added that the feedback provided has been integrated into the scheme design “where appropriate”.

More information on the application can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/02463/MAO. The overall consultation expiry date is Monday, February 3, 2025.