375 new homes could be built in Wixams if plans get the go ahead
This follows a request for a screening opinion for the proposed site (up to 430 new homes), which was submitted to Bedford Borough Council in August.
The applicants said the council issued its formal written opinion in October which said it does not require an Environmental Statement to accompany the submission of the planning application.
They have described the site’s location as “to the south of the current extent of the recently built-out Wixams ‘Village 1’ to the north and ‘Village 2’ to the northwest”.
The proposal is an outline planning application (all matters reserved except access) for a residential development of up to 375 dwellings including affordable housing, nursery use, a sports pavilion and ancillary works.
The applicants said the proposed development has been “subject to stakeholder and community engagement” through an “extended” pre-application and a planning performance agreement process.
They added that the feedback provided has been integrated into the scheme design “where appropriate”.
More information on the application can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/02463/MAO. The overall consultation expiry date is Monday, February 3, 2025.
