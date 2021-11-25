29 tickets handed out in just one week in crackdown on illegal parking outside Bedford schools

The van will be visiting schools during drop off and pick up times.

A parking patrol van that has been tackling dangerous and illegal parking outside Bedford schools has handed out 29 tickets in just one week.

Bedford Borough Council’s new Parking Patrol van has been visiting schools during the morning and afternoon drop-off and pick-ups to catch people parking on double yellow lines or the zig-zag keep clear lines.

And during the first week of this vehicle being in operation, 29 tickets were issued to people parked illegally.

Vehicles idling outside schools also cause a nuisance and add to pollution levels in the air around schools, the council added.

In a meeting last month, Bedford Borough Councillors heard how abuse from school run parents to enforcement officers and school staff has led to one headteacher being issued with a bodycam.

And Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for highways, said a parent had threatened to run him over - while an enforcement officer was put in hospital.