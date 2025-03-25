20-home plan for Wootton approved despite Anglian Water objection

Keeley Lane, Wootton, Bedfordshire.

Planning for 20 new homes in Wootton has been granted – despite an objection from Anglian Water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development on land “south of Keeley Lane” was approved by last night’s Planning Committee (Monday, March 24).

Members heard that Anglian Water raised an objection to the proposed discharge of surface water into their network, but “only if all other options have not been fully explored”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jim Weir (Conservative, Great Denham) said: “Our flood officer has said [the proposal] is perfectly fine, even though it may not be the most desirable.

“Where do Anglian Water now stand?

“Can they say no, it’s not going to happen, or do they have to accept that it is part of a process that we’ve gone through?”

Gideon Richards, manager for development management (planning) said council planners had set out the flood officer’s report to Anglian Water.

“At this time they’re saying they’re not prepared to lift that objection, but they will engage with [the developers] if and when this application was to go through,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether Anglian Water can say yes or no, it’s their network, so they can.

“Foul to network connection they generally can’t because of the Water Act.

“[With] surface water they do have that ability to say no.

“If they did, and they couldn’t reach a solution with the applicant, then the applicant obviously wouldn’t be able to implement this permission,” he said.

“They’d have to look at something alternative, but at the moment there doesn’t appear to be one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are in the hands of Anglian Water, but as I say, Anglian Water are prepared to have those conversations, but they want to have them directly with the applicant,” he said.

The committee was told that whilst the least sustainable drainage option has been proposed it was shown as the “only feasible option” – so it does not form a reason for refusal.

The committee voted for approval subject to Section 106 agreement and planning conditions.