152-homes plus sports and leisure facilities planned for Bedford

A major planning application has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council for 152 new homes and a package of sports and leisure improvements on land off Mowbray Road and Moor Lane in the south of Bedford.

The scheme, lodged by the Progress Investment Partnership LLP, a joint venture between the Hill Group and housing association bpha, would redevelop open space and former school land either side of the Elstow Brook.

The proposal covers three main parcels of land:

Parcel A, currently football pitches beside Mowbray Road, is already earmarked for housing in the Local Plan

Parcel B, to the east of it, includes an existing skatepark, gym and games court

Parcel C, the former Abbey Middle School site south of the brook, would be turned into new playing fields and open space

If approved, Parcels A and B would accommodate 152 homes, which 86 in Parcel A and 66 in Parcel B. The application’s planning statement said 30 per cent of these would be affordable housing, with the majority let at social rent levels and the remainder for shared ownership.

The applicant says the sporting and leisure facilities would be transferred back to the council for management after completion.

The planning statement, prepared by David Lock Associates, argues that the site’s urban location makes it a sustainable place for new homes and that the council’s shortage of housing land strengthens the case for approval. Bedford Borough currently has a 3.46-year housing land supply, below the five years required by national policy.

The plans follow two rounds of public consultation over the summer. Residents raised concerns about flood risk, biodiversity, and traffic, and asked to be involved in the detailed design of the skatepark and open space.

The applicant has pledged to continue engagement through a community working group.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01950/MAF. The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, November 18, 2025.