12,000 more homes to be added to glass collection trial in Bedford

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 13th Nov 2024, 09:13 GMT
File photo of glass bottles. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)File photo of glass bottles. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)
Bedford Borough Council will be adding 12,000 more homes to its glass collection trial next month.

The Climate Change Committee heard this week (Monday, November 11) that results of the trial so far have been “very promising”.

The council’s waste services manager, Natasha Hollidge, said: “Tonnage of all recyclables collected, not just glass, has increased nd very importantly has actually been sustained, bar one blip, over the 12 week [trial] period compared to the pre-trial average – which is really good to see.

“We’ve seen no discernible change in the use of the two mini recycling sites that are in or near the two trial areas.

“Off the back of the results so far we’re now looking to extend the trial area

“Obviously, Christmas and New Year is a period where we traditionally see quite a bit of extra glass produced, and obviously we’ll be monitoring that very carefully to make sure if there are any impacts from that additional glass,” she said.

Ms Hollidge said the collection addresses are predominantly in the Bedford, Bromham, Stewartby, and Kempston areas.

