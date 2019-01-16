Could you stand, then deliver as a councillor in Central Bedfordshire?

If you are passionate about everything from planning applications to dog waste bins, and care for the elderly, then Central Bedfordshire Council wants you to consider standing for election this year.

Local elections are planned for May 2, 2019 and the council is keen to encourage a diverse range of candidates from a cross-section of the community to stand as potential councillors.

Councillor Mrs Fiona Chapman MBE, chairman of the the council said: “Being a local councillor is one of the most rewarding things you can do; helping make a difference to individuals and your wider local community. It can be daunting but there’s lots of support available so I would encourage anyone who is considering it to come along to the event to find out more.”

A new booklet has been produced which, amongst other things, explains in detail who is eligible to stand, the role of a councillor, and explains the steps involved to become a candidate.

The booklet explains that councillors don’t have to be highly educated or have a profession. Skills gained through raising a family, caring for a sick or disabled relative, volunteering or being active in faith or community groups can be just as valuable.

Potential candidates can download the booklet at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/be-a-councillor