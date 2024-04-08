Conservative candidate for Bedford and Kempston welcomes £1.1m Health Tech investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board are set to receive a substantial £1.1 million investment aimed at leading the development of cutting-edge pain assessment tools and robotic pet technology.

These advancements in healthcare technology are meticulously crafted to offer tailored support to adults grappling with communication difficulties, dementia, low mood, anxiety, cognitive impairment, and various challenges associated with independent living.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on this, Pinder Chauhan, Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Bedford and Kempston said: "These investments represent a significant stride towards transforming care for vulnerable adults throughout Bedfordshire.

Pinder Chauhan, Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Bedford and Kempston

"By embracing technology, we can empower local people in need of support to maintain their independence while ensuring they receive the high-quality care they deserve."

The Minister of Health and Social Care added: “Scaling up this technology is a vital part of our 10-year vision for social care reform.