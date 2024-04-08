Conservative candidate for Bedford and Kempston welcomes £1.1m Health Tech investment

Pinder Chauhan, Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Bedford and Kempston, welcomes £1.1m Investment in New Healthcare Technology for Vulnerable Adults
By Macaulay NicholContributor
Published 8th Apr 2024, 11:28 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 12:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board are set to receive a substantial £1.1 million investment aimed at leading the development of cutting-edge pain assessment tools and robotic pet technology.

These advancements in healthcare technology are meticulously crafted to offer tailored support to adults grappling with communication difficulties, dementia, low mood, anxiety, cognitive impairment, and various challenges associated with independent living.

Commenting on this, Pinder Chauhan, Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Bedford and Kempston said: "These investments represent a significant stride towards transforming care for vulnerable adults throughout Bedfordshire.

Pinder Chauhan, Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Bedford and KempstonPinder Chauhan, Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Bedford and Kempston
Pinder Chauhan, Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Bedford and Kempston
Most Popular

"By embracing technology, we can empower local people in need of support to maintain their independence while ensuring they receive the high-quality care they deserve."

The Minister of Health and Social Care added: “Scaling up this technology is a vital part of our 10-year vision for social care reform.

"As the care needs of our population grow, technology will play an increasingly important part in social care that gives people the independence, freedom and security they deserve.”

Related topics:BedfordKempstonLuton