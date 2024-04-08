Conservative candidate for Bedford and Kempston welcomes £1.1m Health Tech investment
Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board are set to receive a substantial £1.1 million investment aimed at leading the development of cutting-edge pain assessment tools and robotic pet technology.
These advancements in healthcare technology are meticulously crafted to offer tailored support to adults grappling with communication difficulties, dementia, low mood, anxiety, cognitive impairment, and various challenges associated with independent living.
Commenting on this, Pinder Chauhan, Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Bedford and Kempston said: "These investments represent a significant stride towards transforming care for vulnerable adults throughout Bedfordshire.
"By embracing technology, we can empower local people in need of support to maintain their independence while ensuring they receive the high-quality care they deserve."
The Minister of Health and Social Care added: “Scaling up this technology is a vital part of our 10-year vision for social care reform.
"As the care needs of our population grow, technology will play an increasingly important part in social care that gives people the independence, freedom and security they deserve.”