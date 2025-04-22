Central Bedfordshire families can use free alternatives to food waste bags - and should 'Think Shop Store' to reduce rubbish

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Central Bedfordshire Council is reminding people that there are several free alternatives to compostable food waste liners.

The council is encouraging families to use "everyday household items" instead of paying money for biodegradable liners.

It is also promoting the Love Food Hate Waste campaign, which is urging people to 'Think Shop Store' and take simple steps to reduce the amount of food wasted at home – including creating a weekly meal plan, and an 'eat me first' food shelf in the fridge.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience said: “People don’t have to buy compostable food waste liners as there are several easy, and free, alternatives the council has suggested since it stopped providing free liners in April 2024.

Good Food Habits - Love Food Hate Waste. Image: the Love Food Hate Waste website.

“These include using everyday household items, such as bread bags or delivery packaging, which are removed during the food waste processing and actually cause fewer issues than the biodegradable liners. Food waste can be wrapped in old newspapers, or paper bags used for groceries or other deliveries. Or people can ditch the liners altogether and put the waste in the caddies without extra wrapping.

“The council understands not every option will suit every household, and people can still use biodegradable caddy liners, but the variety of alternatives available will help people find a solution that works for them.

“However, the best thing you can do is to reduce the amount of food you throw away. You can find out more here about how to save money and cut down the amount of food that ends up in the bin thanks to Love Food Hate Waste."

