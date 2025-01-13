Central Bedfordshire Council officially expresses interest in devolution
The letter was sent on Friday (January 10) – and CBC is exploring options for a new Strategic Authority.
This would enable two or more existing councils to work together and "make decisions across normal boundaries".
Councillor Adam Zerny, CBC leader, said: “The government is clear [that] devolution, and mayoral authorities will happen. It's important we understand as much as we can about the potential benefits for residents before we decide what we want. Conversations will continue with the government and other councils in the weeks and months to come.
“We recognise the close working relationship and commonality we have with Bedford, Milton Keynes and Luton, but we also acknowledge that, historically, we have also worked with West Northants and North Northants councils.
“I remain adamant we will not support any devolution deal unless it brings clear benefits to the residents of Central Bedfordshire.”
