Bus journeys still cost just £1 for young people in Central Bedfordshire
It has been confirmed that the £1 maximum single fare for anyone aged 18 and under – introduced in 2024 – will continue for the foreseeable future.
This is to ensure that using buses remains "highly affordable" for youngsters.
A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman, said: "The scheme, known as the YP Card, has been a resounding success since its launch and continues to make public transport accessible, encouraging greater use of local buses among young residents.
"This program ensures that young people will maintain their freedom to explore the local area, enhancing their ability to participate in educational, social, and recreational activities."
Passengers can travel around Central Bedfordshire and to nearby towns and cities.
Councillor Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience, said: “The YP Card has been a game-changer, making travel affordable and accessible while fostering independence and opportunity.
"By continuing with this scheme, we remain committed to to investing in our youth, enabling them to connect with their communities, access education, and enjoy greater freedom."
She added: “At the same time, promoting public transport supports our long-term sustainability goals by reducing car dependency and lowering emissions. I urge all eligible young residents to take full advantage of this fantastic initiative.”
This discounted travel scheme for young people is funded by the Bus Service Improvement Plan grant received from the UK government.
You can read more about the young person's bus card here.
Please email [email protected] for assistance with applications or enquiries.
