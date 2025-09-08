Buckinghamshire Council has raised concerns that the proposed Universal theme park in Bedfordshire could put major pressure on the county’s already busy roads.

The council was responding to plans for the development on a former brickworks site and surrounding land at Kempston Hardwick, which are now being considered for approval by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

If approved, the Universal Studios Park could span 476-acres and feature some of Europe’s largest rides.

It raised ‘significant concerns’ regarding construction traffic related to the project and the impact this would have on the condition of the county’s road network and residents.

An artist's impression of the site

In its consultation response, the authority urged the developers to look at alternative routes to those previously used to be considered.

“Having experienced the impacts of construction traffic associated with connection stage one of East West Rail and the ongoing impacts arising from HS2,” said the authority.

“[We are] acutely aware of the damage that can be caused to local roads and the resultant need for repair.”

The council wants detailed plans from the developer to manage the impact on local roads during construction. It must also commit to repairing any damage caused by heavy vehicles or building works.

The area earmarked for the major project

The response continued saying the transport assessment for East West Rail overlooks the planned Aylesbury Link, which the Council says is vital for connecting the Universal Studios Theme Park, boosting Aylesbury’s economy, and improving regional connectivity.

Delivering this link, the submission argues, is a long-standing priority and key to the success of both the town and the wider region.

The council is also concerned about the potential impact of the development on Buckinghamshire’s transport network.

While the highways in the county were not included in the detailed assessment, the A421 corridor is already heavily congested and highly sensitive to extra traffic.

As a key east–west route between the M40/A43 and the M1, any increase in flows could also affect other local roads that have not yet been assessed.

The authority is pressing developers to provide mitigation measures to address transport impacts.

These include improvements to the congested A421 corridor, better bus services between Buckingham and Aylesbury linking with East West Rail, monitoring and managing demand at EWR stations, delivering the Aylesbury–Winslow rail link, and formally joining the Transport Steering Group.

The development will generate additional greenhouse gas emissions, adding to cumulative impacts from other projects.

To mitigate this, the consultation letter stresses that measures should cut car use in favour of sustainable transport, strengthening the case for the Aylesbury Link and other greener travel options.

Universal theme parks already exist in America, China, Singapore and Japan. During construction, Universal is expecting to create 20,000 jobs, with a peak of about 5,000 workers on site.

If approved, it is hoped that the major theme park could be constructed by 2031. Included within the plans that were submitted to the Bedfordshire authority is a plaza area which would include restaurants, shops, cinemas, and will not require a ticket to the main park.